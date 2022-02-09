Acer launches its 2nd 'Make in India' laptop

Bengaluru, Feb 9 (IANS) PC brand Acer India on Tuesday announced that it has launched its second laptop -- Aspire 3 -- under the Make in India scheme.



The company said that the price point it is aiming to bring is below Rs 30,000 and Acer believes this is a unique offering at a price point which "we don't see any other competing models which are made in India".



"Acer Aspire 3 is the first laptop under Aspire series that is manufactured locally with world-class manufacturing standards that is on-par with global processes to deliver performance and quality which the customer demand," GS Sondhi, Senior Director -- Product Management, Acer India, said in a statement.



"Built on the Intel platform, this laptop delivers enough power to see you through your day be it work, learn or for general use," Sondhi.



The laptop is manufactured at the state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Noida. This is the second laptop to come out of the manufacturing line after the acclaimed TravelMate series laptops.



The Aspire 3 laptop is powered by Intel processors, which deliver class-leading performance and features which allow the Acer Aspire 3 to handle everyday tasks with ease while providing a great value proposition to enable PC penetration and help India to be digitally empowered.



"We are already manufacturing desktops, all-in-one PCs and tablets in India, with this new initiatives, we have the capability to produce our complete PC product range starting with TravelMate series laptop and now the Aspire 3 series laptop for mainstream segment," the company said.



The company said it will focus on manufacturing laptops under the value segment, mainstream segment and education segment category with leading partners like Intel.



