Abramovich's Chelsea sale could be done within ten days, says Premier League chief

London, March 3 (IANS) Premier League's chief executive Richard Masters feels that change in ownership of Chelsea could go through in just 10 days. He added that Roman Abramovich has made the 'right decision' in putting Chelsea up for sale.



Masters said the Russian-Israeli billionaire's ownership of the Stamford Bridge club was 'unsustainable' in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He confirmed there will be a show of support for Ukraine at Premier League fixtures this weekend and that broadcasting deals in Russia were 'under review'.



Asked how quickly Chelsea could be sold, Masters told the Financial Times Business of Football Summit in London, "I think the quickest one we have ever done is 10 days but that's not to say that record cannot be beaten. Normally it will take a number of weeks but that will depend on the complexity of the deal really and the number of potential owners."



"Provided that the information is easily digestible, easily understandable and gives us the right answers, it can be done relatively quickly. It is the right decision, the situation has escalated incredibly quickly over the last seven days and he has come to the right conclusion that it is unsustainable in the current environment," he was quoted as saying by Skysports.



Abramovich has set a deadline of Friday for interested parties to submit 'indicative offers' for the club he has owned for the best part of two decades.



