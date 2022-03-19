Abhishek Saxena opens up on his role in 'Bachchhan Paandey'

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) 'Housefull 4' actor Abhishek Saxena is on cloud nine these days after getting an opportunity to work in Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Bachchhan Paandey'.



The movie also features Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi in important roles.



Talking about his role in the movie, Abhishek says: "I am playing the role of Abhinav Tripathi, a Baghwa (village) based journalist in the film 'Bachchhan Paandey' who writes stories about criminals and gangsters. One day, he wrote an article about 'Bachchhan Paandey' with his caricature. The funny caricature with the article resulted in serious consequences to my role."



He shares further about the challenges faced while doing this role and adds: "It was a challenging role and my first with Akshay Kumar. I am glad I got an opportunity to play this role and I thank Farhad Samji for the same. I look forward to more interesting roles in the future."



'Bachchhan Paandey' released in theatres on March 18.



