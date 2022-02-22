Abhiram Daggubati reveals his pre-look from debut film 'Ahimsa'

Hyderabad, Feb 22 (IANS) Rana Daggubati's younger brother Abhiram Daggubati is all set to enter the movies with his upcoming flick titled 'Ahimsa'.



The makers released the pre-look poster from Teja's directorial on Tuesday.



On the occasion of director Teja's birthday, the makers of his upcoming directorial released a pre-look poster featuring Abhiram.



This upcoming movie will mark the Tollywood debut for Abhiram, who is D Ramanaidu's grandson, son of Telugu producer Suresh Daggubati, and the younger brother of Rana Daggubati.



Coming to the title poster, it features the Abhiram, whose face is half covered with a jute bag and blood is dripping from it.



The pre-look poster looks riveting and generates curiosity about the film. It also gives an impression that 'Ahimsa' will be a good launch for the aspiring actor Abhiram.



Director Teja-music director RP Patnaik's is a successful combination in Telugu cinema and they have joined hands together for 'Ahimsa'.



It is also reported that the entire shoot for 'Ahimsa' has already been wrapped up and post-production works are presently underway. The makers will soon announce the release date of the movie.



