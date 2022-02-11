Aarohi Patel unfolds upcoming sequence in 'Kashibai Bajirao Ballal'

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) 'Kashibai Bajirao Ballal' actress Aarohi Patel, who is seen playing the lead character of Kashibai, revealed the upcoming sequence in the show.



Kashibai in the coming episodes will be seen opposing the death sentence to a traitor who planned to kill her husband, Bajirao, played by Venkatesh Pande.



Talking about this sequence, Aarohi said: This is the very first time when Kashibai has taken a stand against her own family and especially Bajirao. It isn't easy for her to make everyone understand her perspective of seeing things. She is also worried that this might cause conflict between her and Bajirao's friendship.



Bajirao will order to hang the culprit till death, post which wife of the traitor requests Bajirao to forgive her husband. On hearing the traitor's wife pleading in front of Bajirao, Kashibai opposes the verdict given by him.



The actress asserted that Kashi took a right stand and it proves that she has a powerful character. Aarohi said she got to learn a lot while playing this role.



"She stood with right and tried to convince everyone to take back the decision to kill the traitor. I believe my character, Kashi, is a very strong-headed girl, and I am enjoying performing this on-screen since I get to learn something new every day," she added.



'Kashibai Bajirao Ballal' airs on Zee TV.



--IANS

ila/dc/svn