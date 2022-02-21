ASI takes up restoration work of World War 1 memorial arch at Tiruchi

Chennai, Feb 21 (IANS) The Tiruchi circle of the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has undertaken repair work of a century-old, dilapidated World War 1 memorial arch at Tiruchi in Tamil Nadu.



The commemorative arch, according to ASI officials, was established at Keela Valadi, near Tiruchi, during the colonial era. It was built in memory of Indian soldiers, who fought for allied forces in World War 1.



The arch is locally known as 'Pachampettai Valaivu' and is a gateway for the villagers of Periyavar Seeli, Mayil Arangam, Pachampettai and Thirumanmedu villages to the Tiruchi-Lalgudi main road.



The commemorative arch is 5.75-metre tall, and as per the inscription on it, the structure was installed by Dewan Bahadur G. Krishnamachariyar and opened by Dewan Bahadur T. Desikacharayar, the then president of the Trichinopoly District Board. The inscription mentions that the arch was set up on August 10, 1922.



The ASI's Tiruchi circle has taken up the conservation work at a cost of Rs 6.75 lakh and the plan is to complete the conservation by June end.



The work, according to ASI Tiruchi circle Director T. Arun Raj, has been taken up to highlight the lesser-known monuments under the category of 'protected monuments'.



The conservation work, according to Raj, has been undertaken without disturbing its existing heritage look. The damaged remains will be restored with special bricks of lime mortar.



--IANS

aal/arm