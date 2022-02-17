AQFIT unveils affordable smartwatch 'W9 QUAD BT'

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Domestic accessories brand AQFIT on Thursday launched a new smartwatch -- W9 QUAD BT -- that comes with calling feature.



Priced at Rs 2,999, the smartwatch will be available at a discounted price of Rs 2,799 for the first week.



"The AQFIT W9 quad is dedicated to being the user's sports companion. This smartwatch can read different signals based on the activity and deliver highly accurate readings and performance data with in-built Multisports modes," the company said in a statement.



"Whether it is running, sit-ups, trekking, or outdoor activities like tennis and badminton, there is something for everyone," it added.



The smartwatch comes with IP67 rating, which means it is splashproof and dust resistant. It has a 1.69-inch curved HD display and Zinc Alloy casing.



The company said that one can stay on top of their health by tracking their vitals with built-in SpO2 and heart rate monitor. Ite can automatically measure the user's sleep, and can also assist in maintaining healthy sleeping habits.



It also includes a unique split-screen feature that slides from the left to provide useful information on one half of the screen.



With text messages, calls, daily reminders, and calendar notifications, W9 quad keeps the user connected, the company said.



AQFIT says that the smartwatch's battery may last 7-10 days.



