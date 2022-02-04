AIIMS Bhubaneswar to resume OPD service from Feb 7

Bhubaneswar, Feb 4 (IANS) With the improvement in Covid-19 situation in Odisha, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar will resume its OPD service from February 7, officials said here on Friday.



The Covid cases have come down in the state during the recent past and there has been a demand from various quarters to restart the walk-in OPD service. Hence, this decision was taken, an official said.



All departments of the institutions have been directed to follow the OPD schedule as before. Every department has reserved 4-5 beds in each ward for the new admission cases (suspected Covid cases).



However, overall routine check-ups of patients will continue as like earlier through the AIIMS Bhubaneswar Swasthya mobile app and telemedicine.



All IPD admissions and OTs will function as before (pre-Covid era). The Covid labour room will also continue to run for a week, they said.



The OPD service at the premier medical institutions of Odisha was suspended temporarily on January 17 this year following resurgence in the Covid-19 cases in the state.



Meanwhile, Odisha has recorded 2,697 fresh Covid cases on Friday, taking the active caseload to 30,493.



The state also confirmed 23 more Covid-19 deaths on Friday.



The state had registered 3,629 cases and 18 deaths on Thursday. The daily test positivity rate of Odisha has dropped to 4.4 per cent as 60,762 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.



--IANS

