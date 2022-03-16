ACB raids residences, offices of 18 babus in K'taka

Bengaluru, March 16 (IANS) The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday conducted simultaneous raids on 75 locations -- the residence and offices -- of 18 government officers in connection with disproportionate assets cases.



The raids were conducted by a team of 100 officers and 300 staff.



During the raids, the sleuths have found 3 kg sandalwood at the residence of Shivananda Sharanappa Khedagi, Range Forest Officer (RFO) of Badami in Bagalkote district.



Others whose offices and residences were raided are: Gnanendrakumar, Additional Commissioner of Transport, Road Transport and Safety department, Bangalore; Rakesh Kumar, Deputy Director, BDA, Town planning; Ramesh Kankatte, RFO, Yadgir; Basavaraj Shekar Reddy Patil, Executive Engineer Kaujalagi Division, Gokak; Basava Kumar S Annigeri, Shirastedar, DC office, Gadag; Gapinath N Malagi, Project Manager, Nirmiti kendra in Vijayapura district; B K Shivakumar, Additional Director, Industries and Commerce department, Bengaluru.



Manjunath, Assistant Commissioner, Ramnagar; Srinivas, General Manager, Social welfare Department; Maheshwarappa, District Enviornmental Officer, Davangere; Krishnan, AE, APMC in Haveri; Chaluvaraj, Excise Inspector, Gundlupet Taluk in Chamarajanagar district; Girish, Assistant Engineer, National Highway Suvdivision; Balakrishna H N, Police Inspector, Vijayanagara Police Station in Mysore; Gavirangappa, AEE, PWD in Chikkamagaluru, Ashok Reddy Patil, AEE, Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam ltd, Devdurga Raichur and Daya Sundar Raju, AEE, KPTCL in Dakshina Kannada district, were among others whose offices and residences were raided.



