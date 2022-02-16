ACB arrests sarpanch for accepting bribe in J&K's Anantnag

Srinagar, Feb 16 (IANS) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested a sarpanch for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 6,500 in Jammu & Kashmir's Anantnag district.



A statement by the ACB said, "The anti-corruption body had received a complaint wherein the complainant alleged that sarpanch Hafiza Begum, the wife of Ghulam Qadir Kumar and a resident of Kulhchohar village from Anantnag district, demanded an alleged bribe of Rs 6,500 on account of approving work files related to works executed under MGNREGA, 14 FC and SBM through the office of Shangus Block development Officer."



"Upon receiving the complaint, prima facie offence U/S 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, was found. Consequently, a case under FIR No. 03/2022 was registered at P/S ACB Anantnag."



"Subsequently, an ACB team was constituted. The team caught Hafiza Begum while allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 6,500 from the complainant."



The sarpanch was taken into custody by the ACB team.



"The bribe money was also recovered from her possession in presence of independent witnesses. Further probe into the case is underway."



