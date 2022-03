AAP sweeps Punjab, BJP to retain power in UP, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur (Ld)

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) The latest counting trend shows that the Aam Aadmi Party is heading for a landslide victory in Punjab assembly elections while the BJP is to retain power in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur with a comfortable margin, according to the Election Commission's latest update at 5 p.m.



The AAP has won 73 seats and is leading in 19 others with 42 per cent vote share in Punjab, while the Congress has won 13 seats and is leading in five others with 22.92 per cent votes. The BJP has won two seats with a vote percentage of 6.6. The Shiromani Akali Dal has won two seats and is leading in one with 18.4 per cent votes. The Bahujan Samaj Party has won one seat with 1.78 per cent while one independent candidate has also won election in Punjab.



In Uttar Pradesh, the ruling BJP has won 25 seats in UP and is leading in 277 others with 41.8 per cent vote share whereas the Samajwadi Party has not won any seat so far but is leading in 115 seats with 31.8 per cent vote share.



The Rashtriya Lok Dal is leading only in seven seats with 3.14 per cent votes whereas the BSP has won one seat and was leading in five others with 12.9 per cent votes.



Till 5 p.m. in Uttarakhand, the BJP won 15 seats and is leading in 32 others with 44.3 per cent vote share while the principal opposition party Congress has won four seats and is leading in only in 15 others with 37.97 per cent vote share. The BSP is leading in two seats with 4.86 per cent vote share while two independents are also leading with 3.51 per cent vote share.



In Goa, the BJP has won 20 seats with 33.3 per cent vote share, the Congress nine seats and is leading in two others with 23.49 per cent vote share, Goa Forward Party won one seat with 1.84 per cent votes, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) won two seats with 7.60 per cent vote share and the independents have won three seats.



Similarly in Manipur, the BJP has won 15 seats and is leading in 14 others and is likely to retain power in the state whereas the Congress has won three seats and is leading in one. Janata Dal (U) has won five seats and leading in two others with 10.85 per cent votes, the Kuki People's Alliance has won one seat and is leading in one constituency, the Naga Peoples Front has won three seats and is leading now in two seats. The National People's Party has won two seats and is leading in five others while the independents have won two seats and are leading in one constituency.



--IANS

ams/skp/