AAP hopeful of success in Himachal, Gujarat after Punjab

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is working tirelessly on ground level for next assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, the elections of which will be held later this year, said N.D. Gupta, Rajya Sabha Member from AAP while talking to IANS.



"We are hopeful that people will bless us like Punjab," Gupta said.



In an interview with IANS, Gupta said that the AAP is the first regional party in India which has claimed victory outside the home state. "This is not simply a victory but even more than thumping majority with which people of Punjab has blessed us", said Gupta.



People of Punjab have voted for Arvind Kejriwal who even doesn't belong to that state. This victory is the testimony to the Delhi Model which we want to implement in every state, added Gupta.



On being asked about party's further plan for other states, Gupta said that AAP is working for Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat assembly elections. He said that people of these two states will vote for the Delhi model. "However Haryana assembly election is two-and-a-half years away but we have made strong presence in the state already", the AAP Rajya Sabha Member said.



On AAP's plan about 2024 general elections, Gupta said that of course party will fight the elections, but major focus is being given to the state assembly elections. "We are ready to make clean sweep in MCD elections in Delhi whenever it will be held", Gupta said.



--IANS

avr/skp/