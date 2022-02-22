AAP govt always keen on publicity over performance: BJP MP

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) BJP Rajya Sabha member Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said on Tuesday that the attitude of the AAP-led Delhi government has always been that of politics of publicity over politics of performance.



Sahasrabuddhe was speaking after the release of a report of BJP's think-tank, the Public Policy Research Centre (PPRC), on the achievements of three municipal corporations of Delhi.



The report titled ‘Karm-Nishth Municipal Corporations of Delhi' was released by Sahasrabuddhe, Minister of State Meenkahsi Lekhi along with Lok Sabha members Parvesh Verma, Ramesh Bidhuri, Gautam Gambhir and Hans Raj Hans, PPRC Director Sumeet Bhasin and Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta.



"The attitude of the AAP-led Delhi government has always been politics of publicity over politics of performance. The Municipal Corporations of Delhi have achieved a lot when it comes to good governance, wherein they strived hard to enhance the ease and standard of living of the people residing in Delhi by providing a remarkable governance model," Sahasrabuddhe said.



Bhasin said that the report has been prepared based on evidence of over a decade and it attempts to understand the changes in the governance landscape of Delhi's municipal corporations.



"Over a period of nine years, the MCDs have incorporated the recommendations suggested by the PPRC and played a vital role in transforming lives in Delhi," Bhasin said.



Lekhi highlighted the role played by the MCDs in providing better education with improved methods.



"It's the 'karmnistha' of MCDs that has changed the lives of people residing in Delhi in a very effective manner. Open gyms and LED street lights were first incorporated by the MCD, which paved a way for the rest of the country to replicate the same," Lekhi said.



Cricketer-turned-politician Gambhir mentioned the initiatives taken by the BJP-ruled civic bodies in Delhi for the management of solid waste, which helped reduce pollution in the city, besides mentioning the people-centric initiatives.



Mentioning the pending dues of three municipal corporations, Verma said that despite Rs 13,000 crore stalled by the AAP government, the MCDs have achieved their targets and served the people of Delhi.



Leader of opposition in Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, urged the Centre to pass an amendment in the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act so that funds could be transferred directly in the reserves of the municipal corporations.



