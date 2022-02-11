AAP MLA seeks action against North MCD Commissioner, Omaxe for cutting down 15 trees

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party MLA Vishesh Ravi on Friday wrote to Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana urging him to book North MCD Commissioner Sanjay Goel and Omaxe Ltd for "cutting 15 trees present in the premises of a municipal school".



"North MCD Commissioner Sanjay Goel and Omaxe Ltd. have violated sections 425 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code," Ravi said.



He said that in "a gross abuse of power and flagrant violation of the laws", the North MCD had cut down 15 of 35 marked trees present in the campus of the MCD School at Bank Street, Ajmal Khan Road on February 11.



Ravi said that he had also written about it to Delhi LG Anil Baijal and requested him to intervene and prevent this, however, there was "no help" from the LG.



The MLA stated that the school building was completely demolished by deploying bulldozers in "full force" to avoid any further protests against the BJP-run North MCD's "misdeeds".



"The felling of 15 of the 35 marked trees is also a direct violation of the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994, which is severely punishable under law," he added.



--IANS

uj/shs