A multitasking wardrobe using sustainable fabrics

By IANSlife

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANSlife) United Colors of Benetton has unveiled their SS22 collection, a multitasking wardrobe that is gentle on the environment by using sustainable fabrics such as BCI cotton, linen, modal, viscose, lyocell and eco-gold fibre on.





Pastel hues, like cool, fragrant dawns, flowers that bloom on happy days, the collection features the brand's signature cheerfulness. The Iconic rhinestone women's T-shirts, the dreamy prints from Escape to Rome and clean cuts and breezy silhouettes of Endless Seaside, are all part of the range.



UCB man, SS22 focuses on a heritage style, made of cotton and light fabrics in earthy colours like olive, khaki, beige and sienna. There's something for everyone: Bright iconic colour blocking, cargo shorts, nautical striped T-shirts with messaging and shirts with tropical prints with relaxed-look and fit pants.



