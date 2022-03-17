A graduate of four-year UG program may take admission in PhD

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Soon a graduate of new four-year UG program will be able to take admission in PHD. University Grants Commission (UGC) will issue the notification of the new rules for PhD Admission along with the syllabus for the studies to be completed in four years under graduation program.



The UGC is also restructuring the syllabus framework within short intervals. Some teacher and teachers' bodies are against this restructuring.



Professor Mithuraaj Dhusiya, Member, Academic Council,

University of Delhi said, "It clearly shows that both MoE and UGC and consequently universities are ill prepared to implement NEP from the academic year 2022-23. Reduction of number of credit hours in the range of 120-132 for 3 years and 160-176 for four years will not only devalue degrees but also lead to massive erosion of workload and teaching jobs".



Reportedly students will be studying 'common courses' from humanities, social sciences, mathematics and vocational education for first 3 semesters and then decide what major, minor they want to choose, professor Dhusiya said.



According to him, "this methodology is a big waste and will ensure that students will not get sufficient time to pursue their area of specialization. On top of that, if they are allowed to pursue PhD straight after 4 years of undergraduate course, it will lead to the devaluation of the PhD degree itself."



Professor Abha Dev of Delhi University said, "The vast majority of students in higher education are undergraduates. According to the 2019-20 AISHE report, undergraduates constitute 3.06 crore out of a total of 3.85 crore. The FYUP scheme which is being proposed is going to dumb-down UG studies for this vast majority".



"Despite opposition, DU is currently preparing syllabi for a FYUP framework of 176 credits. We are horrified to note that we are not even able to save 2nd 3rd of the course content as number of hours of study has been reduced as opposed to the current system of 3-year Choice Based Credit System of 148 credits. Honours degree will get diluted and teachers will face job loss," she added.



--IANS

gcb/skp/