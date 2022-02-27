A first-of-its-kind rural library

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANSlife) Deepshikha Deshmukh, a producer, entrepreneur, and mother, has launched a first-of-its-kind initiative called 'Read Latur,' which she describes as "a small effort to set up libraries across the rural schools of the region and instil reading, not just textual but of fables, stories, and tales that help children dream and fire their imagination."





She is an avid reader herself, and she believes that reading for 10 minutes every day can change your life. Deepshikha, as a mother, instils the habit of reading in her children and understands the difference it makes in one's life. When she noticed that Latur's children had limited access to reading material, the majority of which consisted of curriculum and textbooks, she devised a plan to spread the joy of reading to as many children as possible.



She states, "Children's stories, fables, and tales are essential for giving their imagination wings and transporting them to the magical world and sense of wonder that these books contain. I am a strong believer in the circular economy and the environmental benefits of sharing what you have. This is how 'Read Latur' got its start. I've been asking friends and publishers to come forward and help us build these rural libraries, whether it's with one book or many. We can all work together to instil a love of reading and learning in our children."



Deepshikha continues, "There was a time when I stopped reading for a variety of reasons, and it really made me appreciate the value of books in my life. That's when I realised I'd instil a reading habit in my children no matter how busy I got. As a mother, I can attest that regular reading can improve language skills, increase children's curiosity about the world they live in, shape their perceptions, and boost their confidence. I am pleased that, as a result of this initiative, we will now be able to establish libraries in 12 to 15 rural Latur schools. I hope that this is just the beginning of empowering every child in Latur with inspiring stories."



