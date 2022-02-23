A Tamil youth's heart beats in a Kashmiri woman

Chennai, Feb 23 (IANS) A heart from an 18-year-old brain dead donor has provided a fresh lease of life to a 33-year old Shahzadi Fathima of Srinagar who was suffering from terminal heart failure. She travelled 3,000 km for her treatment, said MGM Healthcare, a private hospital.



According to the hospital, the harvested heart from a brain dead youth was transported over 350 km for the transplant.



Fathima had worsening heart failure symptoms due to restrictive cardiomyopathy (RCM), a condition where the chambers of the heart become stiff over time.



She became terminally ill and her only hope of survival was an early life saving heart transplant.



With her condition worsening, on December 31, 2021, she was admitted with sign of severe heart failure.



On January 26, 2022, a suitable brain-dead donor was identified in a private hospital in Trichy.



The heart was soon rushed here through a green corridor and a high-risk heart transplantation was carried out on Fathima who soon made an uneventful recovery.



Fathima, an unmarried woman from Kashmir, lives with her brother, a daily wage earner who was not able to meet her medical expenses and the cost of the transplant.



Seeing the plight of this woman, Aishwarya Trust, a non-profit healthcare organisation that supports the medical expenses of deserving patients, decided to bear the entire cost of the transplant at MGM Healthcare.



According to Chitra Viswanathan, the founder of Aishwarya Trust it was a meaningful way for Aishwarya Trust to celebrate Republic Day by funding the lady's heart transplant on January 26, 2022."



For its part, MGM Healthcare carried out the transplant at a subsidised cost.



--IANS

vj/skp/