9th North East Festival to kick off in Guwahati

By IANSlife

New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANSlife) One of the spectacular event showcasing northeast art and culture is all set to kick off. The 9th North East Festival (NEF) is set to begin under strict COVID guidelines. Only people who have been double-vaccinated will be allowed to attend the three-day festival, which will adhere to all COVID standards. The festival will be run with minimal human intervention and will be broadcast globally via digital channels.





The North East Festival's 9th edition aims to promote and highlight the region's enormous commercial and tourism potential.



In keeping with this idea, an interesting exhibition of the Northeastern region's culture and products would be showcased. There will be seminars, business-to-business meetings, displays of handloom and handicraft products, organic Agri-Horti products, food and cuisines, start-up culture, tourist attractions, and a variety of other events.



"We will be strictly following all the COVID protocols, including wearing masks, sanitization, and social distancing. We will be debuting many volunteers to ensure compliance with COVID-appropriate behaviour at the venue. The visitors have to show their double vaccination certificates to enter the festival. All of our performers and management staff have been fully vaccinated. This time we have an interesting array of discussions and sessions on pertinent issues in the north-eastern states. The festival also aims to celebrate the cultural diversity and ethnicity of the north-eastern states in a grander way", said Shyamkanu Mahanta, Organizer-North-East Festival.



The 9th North East Festival is from January 7 - 9, 2022 at the Veterinary Ground in Khanapara, Guwahati.



