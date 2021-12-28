97 new cases take Rajasthan's active Covid tally to 428

Jaipur, Dec 28 (IANS) A total of 97 new Covid cases were recorded in Rajasthan on Tuesday taking its active caseload to 438, health officials said.



The highest number of cases, at 75, were registered in Jaipur, and its tally of active cases stands at 273.



Meanwhile the administration is tense as five cases which tested positive on Tuesday could not be contacted, as the addresses which they had given were found to be fake, officials said.



Besides Jaipur, nine cases were found in Jodhpur, three in Udaipur, two each in Alwar, Bhilwara, and Bikaner and one each in Ajmer, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, and Kota.



Looking at the rising cases, Principal Secretary, Medical, Akhil Arora on Monday night issued special guidelines to all District Collectors, directing action should be taken to promote vaccination as well as to make sure that people follow proper Covid behaviour, while making continuous efforts to strengthen the infrastructure of medical facilities in the districts.



For the preparations for the third wave, instructions were also given to review the availability of oxygen generation plants, new oxygen beds etc in the district and to conduct drills in this regard. In order to strengthen the medical facilities, instructions have also been given to review the ongoing works and ensure that the agency concerned is directed to complete them at the earliest.



Directions have been issued to ensure effective contact tracing and isolation of the patients of Covid-19, to increase the sampling in the state and to conduct effective sampling from time to time.



Samples should be taken aiming at least 500 samples per million of the population, keeping in view the local requirement and the number of cases of Covid-19 and it should be increased as per the requirement, the order said.



There is a need to continuously review the positivity in the cases of Covid-19 at the district and block level. If the positivity rate is high in a particular area, sampling should be increased further and identification of all the patients and their immediate isolation should be ensured, the guidelines said.



