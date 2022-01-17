967 schools in Kerala to turn vaccination centres

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 17 (IANS) Starting from Wednesday, 967 schools in Kerala will turn into Covid-19 vaccination centres with the aim to inoculate all students who were born in or after 2007.



State Education Minister V. Sivankutty on Monday said that a special room will be assigned for the inoculation drive.



"There are 8.14 lakh children are yet to be vaccinated and of this 51 per cent have got their first dose. Vaccination will be given only with the consent of the parents," said Sivankutty.



He also pointed out that it has been found out that the school children have not been affected by Covid, but as a matter of caution all classes up to 9 and around 3.5 million students will go into off line mode after Friday and will continue for the next two weeks.



--IANS

sg/ksk/



