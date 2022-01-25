939 police medals announced on eve of R-Day 2022

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) The Centre on Tuesday announced 939 police medals on the eve of the Republic Day 2022.



According to the Union Home Ministry's announcement, out of 939 medals, 189 have been granted for gallantry that is Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG), 88 for Distinguished Service (PPM) and 662 for Meritorious Services (PM).



The Jammu & Kashmir Police has bagged the highest number of medals. Out of 189, 115 Police Medals for Gallantry have been awarded to the Jammu & Kashmir Police for their courage and valour.



Among the paramilitary forces, the Central Reserve Police Force has got the highest number of gallantry medals at 30 while Indo- Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashtra Seema Bal (SSB) to be given three each.



The CRPF received 30 Police Medal for Gallantry, five President Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 57 Police Medal for Meritorious Service while ITBP has received a total of 18 medals including three Police Medals for Gallantry, three President's Police Medals for Distinguished Service and 12 Police Medal For Meritorious Service.



The Border Security Force (BSF) has got two Police Medal for Gallantry, five President Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 46 Police Medal for Meritorious Service and the National Security Guard (NSG) got one PPM and four PM.



This year, no President's Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG), the highest of police gallantry medals, has been awarded to anyone. Last year, two policemen from Jharkhand were given PPMG (Posthumously).



Under the Police Medal for Gallantry for state police, Chhattisgarh has got a total of 10 medals for their gallantry in controlling the left wing extremism in the state. Police personnel from Jharkhand got two medals, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh got three each and Maharashtra got seven while Manipur got one medal.



--IANS

ams/skp/