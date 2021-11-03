92% Indians say Global South needs richest nation's support: Survey

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) As the devastating effects of the climate emergency are already being felt in the country, around 92 per cent of people in India say the Global South needs support from the world's richest countries to adapt to climate change and recover from climate disasters like severe flooding, drought, and cyclones, according to a survey.



The term -- Global South -- broadly refers to Latin America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania includes regions outside Europe and North America, mostly low-income and often politically or culturally marginalized.



Around 93 per cent of survey respondents from India said that world leaders should intervene for solving the climate crisis in these regions, reveals the new research from ActionAid.



Six in 10 people in India, around 63 per cent think that the Global South is being excluded from the COP26 climate talks, despite the fact that three-quarters, 78 per cent think that people from these regions will be most impacted by the decisions made at the summit.



The survey also said that people from India and across the Global South are calling for world leaders to take responsibility and represent the views of those who are most at risk - particularly women and young people. Nine in 10, around 91 per cent, think that the countries most responsible for the climate crisis should support those hardest hit, while 94 per cent of people in India say the world's richest countries need to do more to protect and support climate refugees.



At Glasgow, from Sunday onwards till November 12, leaders, and negotiators from across the globe would be deliberating on reducing carbon emissions to restrict the temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to the pre-industrial era.



