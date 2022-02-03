90% in UP have developed immunity against Covid: Sero survey

Lucknow, Feb 3 (IANS) More than 90 per cent of the people who have taken at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in Uttar Pradesh could have developed resistance against the virus, according to a sero-prevalence survey undertaken by the state health department.



Sharing the findings, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad said: "Samples for the survey were taken about a fortnight."



Amit Mohan Prasad said that the total number of doses administered in the state crossed 26.46 crore mark. This includes 15.82 crore first dose takers, 10. 48 crore fully vaccinated people and 15.35 crore precaution dose recipients, besides teenagers.



He also urged people due for their second or precaution dose to come forward and get inoculated and adhere to the Covid-19 prevention protocol in individual and social interest.



More than one crore teenagers in Uttar Pradesh have taken the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine which means that over 71 per cent of the estimated eligible population in the state has received the first dose.



Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has written to state governments, including Uttar Pradesh, to ramp up the second dose coverage of adolescent and young persons.



In a letter to the Chief Secretary, the Ministry has asked the state to develop an effective communication strategy to draw children and youths to vaccination centres.



--IANS

