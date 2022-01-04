9 in 10 S.Koreans feel climate change firsthand: Poll

Seoul, Jan 4 (IANS) Nine out of 10 South Koreans feel climate change firsthand and are willing to accept any inconvenience caused by policies to solve the problem, a poll revealed on Tuesday.



According to the poll of 1,000 adults nationwide by a civic group, 89.2 per cent answered that they actually feel the effects of the climate crisis and 88.5 per cent expressed a willingness to accept the inconvenience of policies introduced to address the crisis, reports Yonhap News Agency



The poll was conducted by pollster Research View from December 14-18 at the request of the Asian Citizen's Centre for Environment and Health and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points with a confidence level of 95 per cent.



Regarding a multiple answer question on how to solve the climate crisis, 74.4 per cent said they will switch to electric or hydrogen vehicles, while 58.2 per cent and 53 percent said they will start a vegetarian diet and bicycle commuting, respectively.



The survey also found 58.9 per cent of respondents agreed with the government's nuclear power phase-out policy, compared with 41.1 per cent who gave an opposite opinion.



It also found 52.9 per cent agreed with the claim that electric charges would skyrocket when nuclear power is phased out.



In the case of a coal phase-out policy, 72.3 per cent gave an affirmative answer, the poll said.



