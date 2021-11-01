9 firefighters dead, 1 rescued in Brazil cave collapse

Brasilia, Nov 1 (IANS) Nine Brazilian firefighters died and another was rescued after a cave collapsed in the state of Sao Paulo, burying them underground, authorities said.



The accident occurred early Sunday when 26 firefighters were performing a drill inside a cave in the municipality of Altinopolis, reports Xinhua news agency.



After an almost 12-hour rescue operation, nine bodies were retrieved and another person was sent to hospital with hypothermia and respiratory distress, the Fire Department reported.



The victims included two female firefighters.



--IANS

ksk/