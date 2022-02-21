897 cyberattacks targeted Jordan in 2021

Amman, Feb 21 (IANS) Jordan's State Minister for Media Affairs Faisal Shboul said that 897 cyberattacks against the country were recorded in 2021 and all of them were thwarted.



The attacks targeted several establishments including the Royal Hashemite Court, the official body that oversees the preparation and implementation of the Jordanian King's local and international activities, Shboul told reporters here.



Those cyberattacks also targeted governmental institutions, websites and e-mail servers of institutions, and individuals,Xinhua news agency quoted the Minister as saying.



The cyberattacks were carried out with the purpose of disrupting the network, stealing information and data, cyber spying, and exploiting infrastructure to launch attacks on other entities, he said.



According to figures revealed by Shboul, 34 per cent of the recorded attacks targeted network users, while 27 per cent of them were state-sponsored attacks.



According to the minister, 26 per cent of the cyberattacks were online crimes, while 13 per cent were related to extremist organisations and terrorist groups.



During the past six months, the National Cyber Security Centre, which has foiled the cyberattacks, has detected attacks from more than 40 countries based on the attacker's IP address, the Minister said.



Shboul admitted there were other cyberattacks that were not detected by the authorities.



--IANS

ksk/

