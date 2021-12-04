86% smokers in India believe e-cigarettes are better alternative to cigarettes: Survey

New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) A recent survey undertaken by Povaddo, a firm specializing in global public opinion research, revealed that nearly nine out of ten respondents (86 per cent) believe that e-cigarettes/ENDS (which includes products like vapes, heat not burn products etc) are a better alternative to cigarettes.



Additionally, 87 per cent believe that the alternative products should be just as accessible to adult smokers as regular cigarettes.



The survey by Povaddo, involving 2,000 respondents, was conducted between August and September to study the attitudes of current and former legal-age e-cigarettes/ENDS (Electronic nicotine delivery systems) users throughout India.



The results from the survey also showed that the 2019 ban on the sale of e-cigarettes/ENDS was ineffective at eliminating the use of the products, as 85 per cent reported using the products even after the ban.



A total of 95 per cent of the respondents called for government action, affirming that the government should come up with new ways to reduce the harm caused by smoking cigarettes while 81 per cent said that the government should remove the ban on e-cigarettes and heat not burn products.



In addition, the results also revealed a strong support for access to e-cigarettes/ENDS, while 92 per cent of current users of cigarettes and other types of tobacco products said that they would consider switching to a safe alternative if it were legal, met quality and safety standards, and were conveniently available.



"The fact that the consumers think that there is a need for a government action speaks volumes about the public health gap that must be addressed. Smokers have long been denied effective and safe alternatives to cigarettes. What the consumers need today are safer alternatives which are backed by science and research. The survey reveals a heartening level of public acceptance of this new harm reduction technology," says Deepak Mukarji, The Alternatives.



Povaddo is an opinion-based research firm with expertise in the areas of public affairs and strategy.



They carry out through surveys, focus groups, and in-depth interviews. Povaddo has a strong expertise in building the strategic tools and resources necessary to effectively navigate diverse and complex public affairs issues.



