85% of govts sans strategy will fail to transform services by 2023

New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) At least 85 per cent of governments without a total experience (TX) strategy will fail to successfully transform government services by 2023, a Gartner report said on Wednesday.



A TX approach combines the disciplines of user experience (UX), citizen experience (CX), employee experience (EX) and multiexperience (MX) into one holistic approach toward service design and delivery.



Governments that continue to focus on citizen and employee experience initiatives separately will miss out on essential synergies to effectively transform their services, according to the report.



"Over the past two years, most governments increased their investments in digital initiatives to respond to pandemic-induced operations disruptions. However, many digital initiatives are still occurring in silos," said Apeksha Kaushik, principal research analyst at Gartner.



"Governments must move from a siloed approach to a cohesive strategy encompassing employee experience and citizen experiences across multiple platforms, channels, and technologies in the most intuitive user experience," Kaushik said in a statement.



Gartner predicts that 75 per cent of governments will have at least three enterprise-wide hyper-automation initiatives launched or underway by 2024.



"Government CIOs can help sustain hyper-automation initiatives with a 'whole of government' and composable business principles by engaging business and IT stakeholders," said Irma Fabular, research vice president at Gartner.



The report predicted that by 2024, at least 60 per cent of government artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics investments will directly impact real-time operational decisions and outcomes.



