85% of eligible population given first Covid vaccine dose: Mandaviya

New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said that 85 per cent of India's eligible adult population has received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.



"Another Day, Another Milestone. 85% of the eligible population inoculated with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. With PM NarendraModi ji's mantra of 'Sabka Prayas', India is marching ahead strongly in the fight against Covid-19," he said in a tweet.



Meanwhile, over 50 per cent of India's eligible adult population has also been vaccinated with both doses.



India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 127.93 crore as per provisional reports on Monday morning. A total of 24,55,911 vaccine doses have been administered through 1,32,86,429 sessions in the last 24 hours, said the Health Ministry on Monday.



A total of 11,69,97,622 people above the age of 60 years have been administered with the first dose of Covid vaccine so far in the country, while 8,21,86,280 people in this age group have been administered both the doses.



The healthcare workers have got a total of 1,03,84,617 first doses and 95,48,009 the second dose too. Frontline workers have been administered a total of 1,83,81,233 vaccines as the first dose and 1,65,92,175 as the second.



Among the age group of 18-44 years, total 46,75,22,029 shots of the first dose and 24,44,87,121 of the second dose have been administered so far, as per the Health Ministry report. A total of 18,69,15,771 vaccines as the first dose and 12,62,94,812 vaccines as the second dose have been administered to the age group of 45-59 so far, said the Ministry.



As per the ministry, over 21 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with states and UTs to be administered.



--IANS

avr/vd