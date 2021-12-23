'83' is not a film, but an emotion, say Deepika Padukone

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Deepika Padukone, who has co-produced the cricket drama "83" and will be seen in the film essaying the role of Romi Dev, wife of the 1983 World Cup-winning team's skipper Kapil Dev, has shared on social media what the film means to her.



More than anything, Deepika said in an Instagram story, "83" is an emotion, an emotion that words will fall short to describe.



The actress said: "It's incredible and this is how I define '83'. For me, '83' is not a film, it's an emotion. It's an experience. I don't think you can define what you feel when you come out of the cinema halls watching this film."



She added: "They (the audience) are laughing with joy, they are crying, they are speechless. I don't think anyone's really being able to articulate what they feel or what this movie makes you feel when you come out of the theatres."



In addition to "83", Deepika has several projects in the pipeline, including "Mahabharata", where she'll be seen playing Draupadi; Telugu star Nag Ashwin's next "Project K"; the Hindi remake of the Anne Hathaway, Robert De Niro-starrer "The Intern"; "Pathan" with Shah Rukh Khan; "Fighter" with Hrithik Roshan; and Shakun Batra's "Gehraiyaan".



