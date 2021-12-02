821 sportspersons are getting lifelong pension, says Sports Minister

New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday said that his ministry is providing assistance for livelihood to 821 sportspersons after their retirement in the form of monthly pension under the scheme of 'Sports Fund for Pension to Meritorious Sportspersons'.



"Under the scheme, sportspersons who are Indian citizens and have won medals in Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and World Cup/World Championship (in Olympic and Asian Games disciplines) and Paralympic Games, are given lifelong monthly pension ranging from Rs.12,000/- to 20,000/-, after they attain the age of 30 years or retire from active sports, whichever is later," Anurag Thakur's written reply in the Rajya Sabha read.



He said that the pension payments are made through the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India, for which "Ministry purchases annuities for individual pensioners by making one-time lump sum payment to LIC".



"At present, 821 sportspersons are getting lifelong pension under the scheme," he added.



