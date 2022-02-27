8.02% voting till 9 am in 5th phase of UP Assembly poll

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) Around 8.02 per cent voter turnout was registered till 9 a.m. in fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.



The Election Commission said the 8.02 per cent voter turnout figure was an approximate trend.



Fifth phase polling is underway in 61 Assembly constituencies spread in 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh.



Amethi district registered 8.67 per cent, Ayodhya 9.44 per cent, Baharaich 7.45 per cent, Barabanki 6.21 per cent, Chitrakoot 8.80 per cent, Gonda 8.31 per cent, Kaushambi 11.40 per cent, Pratapgarh 7.77 per cent, Prayagraj 6.95 per cent, Raebareli 7.48 per cent, Shrawasti 9.67 per cent and Sultanpur 8.60 per cent.



Over two crore voters in 61 Assembly constituencies are exercising their franchise to decide the fate of 692 candidates.



--IANS

