8-yr-old girl death case: 19 taken into custody by K'taka police

Dakshina Kannada, Nov 22 (IANS) The Karnataka police have taken 19 persons into custody for questioning in connection with suspected rape and murder of eight-year-old girl in Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Monday.



The girl's body was found inside the drainage of a tiles factory on Sunday evening. The girl, daughter of migrant workers, had gone missing at 4 p.m. She was playing in the premises of a tile factory. After extensive search her body was found in the drainage late in the evening.



The parents have suspected the role of workers of the factory. A total of 30 workers from Karnataka and other states work at the factory. Among them, ten had not turned up for work on Sunday.



Mangaluru Rural police have registered a case of murder. According to Mangaluru Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar, the incident took place in Parari village. "We have taken many people into custody. We will ascertain the cause of murder and arrest the culprits soon," he said.



The parents suspect that their daughter has been raped and murdered. The police have presently booked a case of murder and investigating the case.



