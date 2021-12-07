8 Omicron suspects test negative in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 7 (IANS) Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday announced that eight samples of Covid-positive patients suspecting of being infected with the Omicron variant, were confirmed to be negative.



"In all, 10 samples was sent for testing, of which the results of eight have been reported as negative for Omicron variant. The decision that we took was to send samples of all those who turn positive for Covid-19 have arrived from high-risk countries. Two more sample results are awaited," said George.



The samples are sent to the city headquartered Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology.



"Just because the samples have turned negative for Omicron, it should not be taken to break the high caution that we are continuing to have," the Health Minister added.



