8 Omicron cases detected in J&K

Jammu, Jan 11 (IANS) Eight cases of Covid-19's Omicron variant have been detected in J&K so far and three among these are non-local travellers.



Official sources said the travellers comprise two from Maharashtra and one from Gujarat.



"Of the other five cases, four are from the Jammu division and one is from the Kashmir Valley.



"The first Omicron case detected in the Valley is a woman from border tehsil of Uri in Baramulla district," a source said, adding that she has recovered and is doing well.



