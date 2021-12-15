8-month-old monkey saved by cab driver dies in TN

Chennai, Dec 15 (IANS) An eight-month-old monkey that was saved by a cab driver from a pack of dogs and to which he gave mouth to mouth resuscitation, passed away shattering the 38-year-old driver, Prabhu.



On December 9, Prabhu found the little monkey being attacked by a pack of dogs and the monkey immediately lost consciousness after several bite injuries on its body.



While taking the monkey to a veterinary hospital, he found that its breathing had slowed down and he tried to resuscitate it by breathing into its mouth. The video of Prabhu resuscitating the monkey went viral on social media.



Prabhu after providing initial treatment handed over the monkey to Perambalur forest department and came to know that the monkey died after a day.



Prabhu while speaking to IANS said: "I am inconsolable as I had done everything I could to save it. It was like my baby but I handed it over to the forest department and they did not inform me that it died. I came to know Monday late night."



A senior forest officer with Perambalur forest division, while speaking to IANS, said: "The wild animals especially monkeys cannot survive such attacks and it passed away the next day it was handed over to us. We conducted an autopsy of the animal and buried it. Prabhu has done a great service but unfortunately, the monkey could not be saved."



