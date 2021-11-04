8 children in Yemen killed or maimed in 5 days: Unicef

Sanaa, Nov 4 (IANS) In the last five days, a surge of violence in Yemen reportedly killed or maimed at least eight children, the Unicef said.



"Eleven children have been killed or maimed in Marib in the past month alone," the UN agency said in a statement.



"More than 10,000 children have been killed or maimed since the escalation of the conflict in March 2015, the equivalent of four children every day."



However, the agency said since the casualties are only those the UN verified, the actual number of child casualties is likely far higher, reports Xinhua news agency.



"Whenever the conflict in Yemen flares and violence escalates, children are the ones who pay the heaviest price," said Unicef Executive Director Henrietta Fore.



"Families are being torn apart by horrific violence. Children cannot and must not continue to be the victims of this conflict."



About 1.7 million children are internally displaced in Yemen, more than 2 million are out of school and nearly 2.3 million under the age of five suffer from acute malnutrition, the statement said.



Some 8.5 million children do not have access to safe water, sanitation, or hygiene.



Attacks on civilians and civilian objects can violate international humanitarian law, Unicef said.



The agency calls on all parties to the conflict to protect civilians, prioritize the safety and wellbeing of children and stop attacks on civilian infrastructure and in densely populated areas.



--IANS

ksk/

