79 cops have died during COVID-19 pandemic: Delhi Police chief

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Wednesday informed that 79 policemen have so far lost their lives due to coronavirus.



"Putting their lives in danger by remaining on the frontline during the COVID, Delhi Police has lost its 79 policemen," the Commissioner said during his address at the 75th Raising Day of the Delhi Police.



He said the work done during those testing times by the Delhi Police won the hearts of the residents of the national capital.



"Since then the Delhi Police is known among people as Dil Ki Police (the police with a heart)," Asthana said.



The Commissioner said that the police department is providing 30 types of digital services to Delhiites which include E-Beat Book, Complaint Monitoring System, Safe City Project, CCTNS, ICJS and ERSS112.



He said that apart from providing best services to the residents, the Delhi Police Department is equally aware about the welfare of its own force.



"More than 5,000 police personnel were recently promoted, 38 were given out-of-turn promotions, and 45 were awarded exceptional work awards," the Commissioner said.



He added that 164 members of deceased cops' families were inducted into the force on compassionate grounds. On the COVID vaccination front, the Commissioner said that special camps are being organised for the inoculation of the Delhi Police personnel with a booster dose.



