77 kg of heroin worth Rs 400 cr seized from Pakistani boat off Gujarat coast

Gandhinagar, Dec 20 (IANS) In a joint operation, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the Gujarat-Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) have seized 77 kg of heroin worth around Rs 400 crore from a Pakistani fishing boat off the Gujarat coast, officials said on Monday.



Gujarat's defence PRO said in a tweet the Coast Guard along with the state ATS apprehended the Pakistani fishing boat 'Al Huseini' with six crew members on board in the Indian waters.



"The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) in a joint Ops with ATS #Gujarat has apprehended one Pak Fishing Boat "Al Huseini" with 06 crew in Indian waters carrying 77 kgs #heroin worth approx 400 crs.



Boat brought to Jakhau for further investigation."



In a similar joint operation in April, a boat was apprehended with eight Pakistani nationals carrying 30 kg of heroin worth about Rs 150 crore, from the Indian waters near the Jakhau coast in Kutch.



The Gujarat ATS had also seized a heroin drug consignment worth about Rs 600 crore from Morbi district.



The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had seized around 3,000 kg of the drug, believed to be from Afghanistan and likely worth Rs 21,000 crore in the global market, from two containers at the Mundra port in Kutch earlier.



--IANS

amc/shb/