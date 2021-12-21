75% Keralites fully vaccinated against Covid: State govt

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 21 (IANS) Even as Kerala continues to record the highest number of new daily Covid-19 cases in the country for several weeks, State Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday informed that 75 per cent of the population have now taken both the vaccines.



"With 75 per cent getting both the vaccines it means that 2,00,32,229 people have been fully vaccinated. With regards to the first dose vaccine, Kerala has seen 2,60,09,703 people getting the first vaccine or in other words 97.38 per cent," said George.



Comparing to the national scenario, the figures show that 88.33 per cent of the population have got the first dose while 58.98 per cent have only got the second dose.



With the Omicron variant striking Kerala and 15 testing positive for it so far, George urged the people not to delay taking the second dose and that at the moment there is a stock of one million doses of vaccines in the state.



Districts like Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam, Wayanad and Kannur have by now achieved 100 per cent as far as the first dose is concerned.



When it comes to gender figures, 2,40,42,684 women and 2,19,87,271 men have by now taken vaccines doses.



George also said those people who have turned Covid positive can take their dose after 3 months.



