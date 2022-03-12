749 Ethiopian civilians killed amid conflict

Addis Ababa, March 12 (IANS) The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said at least 749 civilians have died amid the conflict in the northern regions of Afar and Amhara.



In a 110-page report published on Friday, the state-affiliated EHRC said it has found that all parties to the conflict have, to varying degrees, committed violations of international human rights, humanitarian and refugee law, reports Xinhua news agency.



"The parties have caused civilian deaths, physical injuries, and property destruction by using civilians as human shields, conducting military operations from homes and in urban areas," the report said.



The EHRC said that investigations for the latest Report on Violations of Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law in the two regions were conducted between September and December 2021.



In areas covered by the investigation, the EHRC verified that at least 403 civilians have died and 309 have suffered minor to serious physical injuries as a result of heavy artillery, air raids and drone attacks by parties to the conflict in violation of international humanitarian law.



"At least 346 other civilians have been subjected to unlawful and extra-judicial killings by parties to the conflict, mainly by Tigray Forces in parts of the stated regions," the report said.



Forces of the Oromo Liberation Army, which the government calls "Shane", also committed targeted killings of government officials and their family members, and civilians they accused of supporting the government, the report said.



The Ethiopian National Defense Forces, Amhara Special Forces, Fano (ethnic Amhara youth militia) and other militias also committed unlawful and extrajudicial killings and caused physical injuries to civilians they suspected of supporting Tigray Forces or "Shane," the report noted.



"Tigray Forces committed widespread, cruel, and systematic sexual and gender-based violence, including gang rape against women of different ages... in parts of Afar and Amhara regions under their control," the report said.



The investigation team conducted 427 confidential interviews and held 136 meetings and discussions with various government authorities, religious leaders and community elders and displaced people, covering over 50 locations in both regions, the EHRC said.



--IANS

ksk/

