73 CISF personnel still infected with Covid-19, total cases drop to 200 in CAPFs

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) which guards the major airports in metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, still has the highest number of 73 cases of Covid-19 when the total number of cases in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) has dropped to 200.



According to the latest official data, the CISF accounts for 38 percent of all active Covid-19 cases in the paramilitary forces till today with 13 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.



Officials in the CISF said that the high number of Covid cases is because of direct contact with the passengers at the airports and the metro stations.



The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has 67 active cases with five reported in last 24 hours while the Border Security Force (BSF) has 46 active cases with two new cases reported in last 24 hours whereas the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) which is deployed at the India-Nepal and the India-Bhutan borders has seven active cases with one case recorded in the last 24 hours.



The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has reported six active cases with no new cases reported in the last 24 hours whereas the National Security Guard (NSG) has only one active case. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) does not have any active cases as of now.



The total death toll due to Covid 19 cases in the CAPFs is 356 while 1,10,237 security personnel have been cured from this virus since March 2020.



The total number of infected personnel in the para-military forces has been recorded at 1,10,739 till now, the officials said.



The maximum number of deaths because of coronavirus was reported in the CRPF which lost 136 personnel, followed by 91 in the BSF and 83 in the CISF. The SSB and ITBP lost 24 and 19 troopers respectively whereas two in the NDRF and one in the NSG died in the last two years because of this pandemic.



The officials said that all the security personnel in the CAPFs have been fully vaccinated with the double dose and a large number of security personnel were also given booster doses that have been deployed for election duty in five states.



