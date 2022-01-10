706 new cases as Covid spreads rapidly in J&K

Jammu, Jan 10 (IANS) Covid spread continued unabated in J&K on Monday as 706 new cases and four deaths were reported during last 24 hours.



An official bulletin said that there were 345 cases and three deaths in the Jammu division and 361 cases and one death in the Kashmir division.



Meanwhile, 209 patients recovered and were discharged from different hospitals.



Total number of people infected till date is 345,358 out of which 336,790 have recovered, while 4,544 have succumbed.



Number of active cases is 4,024 out of which 2,283 are from the Jammu division and 1,741 from the Kashmir division.



As many as 92,518 doses of vaccine have been administered during the last 24 hours while 46,857 tests were carried out during this period.



