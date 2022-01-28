700 security personnel commissioned to Afghan forces

Kabul, Jan 28 (IANS) A total of 700 Afghan security personnel who have been receiving military training, were commissioned to the forces of the Taliban-led government, authorities said.



In Nangarhar, 500 police personnel graduated from a police training centre after completion of a one-month training in the provincial capital Jalalabad city, a top police official told Xinhua news agency.



The newly graduate police forces will be deployed in four eastern provinces, including Nangarhar, he said.



In the northern region, 200 border security soldiers graduated from military, professional and ideological training in the army's 209th Fatah Corps, according to a statement issued by the government.



The soldiers will be deployed to provide better security in the country's borders, especially in the border areas of the northern provinces, according to the statement.



Qari Fasihuddin, army chief of the Taliban-led caretaker administration, had recently said that the administration was trying to make a capable army to ensure security of the war-torn country.



