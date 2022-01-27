700 security personnel commissioned in Afghan forces

Kabul, Jan 27 (IANS) A total of 700 security personnel receiving military training have been commissioned in the security forces of the Taliban-led caretaker government in Afghanistan, authorities said on Thursday.



In eastern Nangarhar province, 500 police personnel graduated from a police training centre after completion of a one-month training in the provincial capital Jalalabad city on Wednesday, Nida Mohammad Nadim, police chief of the province, told Xinhua news agency.



The newly graduated police personnel will be deployed in four eastern provinces, including Nangarhar, Xinhua news agency reported.



In the northern region, 200 border security soldiers graduated from military, professional and ideological training in the army's 209th Fatah Corps, according to a statement issued by the government.



The soldiers will be deployed to provide better security on the country's borders, especially in the border areas of the northern provinces, according to the statement.



Qari Fasihuddin, army chief of the Taliban-led caretaker administration, has recently said that the administration was trying to make a capable army to ensure security of the war-torn country.



