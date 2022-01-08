70 children in Bihar test Covid positive in 24 hrs

Patna, Jan 8 (IANS) Bihar on Saturday registered 4,526 cases of Covid-19 with a maximum of 1,956 cases reported in Patna alone including 70 children below 17 years of age.



The cases are being reported from all sections of the society. At least 8 leaders and officials of the RJD office in Patna also tested positive on Saturday.



With this, the active cases rose to 12,311 in Bihar and majority of them are in home isolation.



Besides Patna, Gaya has registered 284 cases, Begusarai 276, Muzaffarpur 263, Nalanda 212 and Saran 110. The remaining 33 districts have cases in double digits.



The health department has registered 23 cases in Araria, 45 in Arwal, 46 in Aurangabad, 44 in Banka, 53 in Bhagalpur, 77 in Bhojpur, 30 in Buxar, 73 in Darbhanga, 88 in East Champaran, 13 in Gopalganj, 67 in Jamui, 61 in Jahanabad, 16 in Kaimur, 53 in Katihar, 14 in Khagaria, 51 in Kishanganj, 27 in Lakhisarai, 37 in Madhepura, 58 in Madhubani, 26 in Munger, 22 in Nawada, 45 in Purnea, 61 in Rohtas, 37 in Saharsa, 61 in Samastipur, 5 in Sheikhpura, 15 in Sheohar, 90 in Sitamarhi, 18 in Siwan, 32 in Supaul, 60 in Vaishali, 32 in West Champaran and 47 persons are those wo came from other states.



