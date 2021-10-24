7-yr-old girl sexually assaulted in Delhi, accused arrested

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) Delhi Police have arrested a man who sexually assaulted a seven-year-girl while she was playing in the capital city's Ranjit Nagar area, officials said on Sunday.



As per the complaint, the accused man, a former neighbour of the girl's family, approached her as she was playing with her friends, and told her that he would give her Rs 10 and buy sweets for her.



On his promise, the girl followed him to a vacant room where the accused raped her, the police said, citing CCTV footage.



A case has been registered.



However, no one had any clue about the accused and no other information about identity or whereabouts of the suspect was available.



No substantial progress was seen in 24 hours.



Additional Joint Commissioner of Police Suman Goyal led the investigation and after thorough frisking of CCTV camera footages, one suspect was zeroed in.



A thorough review of the case was done and additional teams from North District and Crime Branch were roped in to speedify and strengthen the investigation efforts.



With extensive door-to-door enquiry about the suspect, finally his identity was established and he was tracked and arrested in a late night operation.



