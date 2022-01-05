7-yr-old begins early campaign for father in UP

Ayodhya, Jan 5 (IANS) Gauri Pandey is just seven years old but is already adept at campaigning.



She has started campaigning for her father Tej Narain Pandey a.k.a Pawan Pandey, a claimant for a Samajwadi Party ticket from Ayodhya.



Gauri begins campaigning at 7.a.m and goes from door to door seeking votes for her father. She is accompanied by a group of women, including her mother at times.



A student of class 3, Gauri campaigns for two hours in the morning and two hours in the evening.



"I am seeking votes for my father so that Akhilesh Yadav can become chief minister," Gauri says.



Her father Pawan Pandey, a former student leader, is aiming to contest from Ayodhya for the third time.



Pandey made his electoral debut in 2012 Assembly election as Samajwadi Party candidate and defeated BJP stalwart Lallu Singh, who is now an MP from Faizabad.



He lost the elections in 2017 but is confident of regaining his seat now.



