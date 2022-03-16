7-year-old boy mauled to death by stray dogs in UP

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh), March 16 (IANS) A seven-year-old boy was attacked by a pack of dogs and he bled to death on way to the nearby community health centre (CHC) in the Suar area.



The incident took place on Tuesday.



The boy Saurabh was the nephew of Chanchal Singh, head of Zamirganj village under the Kotwali area of Suar.



The boy's family said he had gone to fetch vegetables from their farmland and was attacked by a pack of stray dogs on his way back.



Hearing his screams, the farmers working in the nearby fields rushed to his aid. They managed to drive the dogs away but by that time, the boy was already bleeding profusely after being bitten at several places. He died on the way to hospital.



Sources said that over the past two days, 20 people in the area had reported to the Community Health Centre with dog bite wounds. All of them were bitten by strays.



The residents have demanded that the authorities act against the dogs.



--IANS

